Reliance Infrastructure gets court approval for transfer of divisions to arm

Under the scheme, Mumbai Power Division, Samalkot Power Station Divison, Goa Power Station Division and Windmill Division of the infra major would be transfered to the subsidiary. (Reuters)

Bombay High Court has approved transfer of Reliance Infrastructure Ltd’s four power divisions to its wholly-owned arm Reliance Electric Generation and Supply Ltd.

“High Court of judicature at Bombay has allowed the Scheme of Arrangement between Reliance Infrastructure Ltd and Reliance Electric Generation and Supply Limited vide order dated January 19, 2017,” the company said in a filing to BSE.

The copy of the order is awaited, the filing added.

Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (RInfra) is one of the leading infrastructure companies, developing projects through various Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs) in several sectors such as power, roads and metro rail in the infrastructure space and the defence sector.