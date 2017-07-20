Reliance Industries Ltd to invest $25 mn in Jerusalem Innovation Incubator

OurCrowd will hold 60 per cent stake, while Motorola will have 20 per cent interest.

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) will pump in $25 million in technology incubator — Jerusalem Innovation Incubator (JII) — that will invest in early stage start-ups working in the areas of artificial intelligence (AI), fintech and Internet of Things (IoT). JII, set up as a Limited Liability Partnership, will have RIL holding 20 per cent interest.

“The Board of Directors has approved to set up and invest in a technology incubator by the name of JII, licensed by Israel Innovation Authority (IIA), Ministry of Economy, Israel, under competitive bidding process,” RIL said in a statement. The investment in JII shall be done in partnership with OurCrowd (Isarel-based leading start-up crowd funding platform), Motorola Solutions (global provider of mission- critical communications and services) and Yissum (technology transfer company of Hebrew University of Jerusalem), it added.

OurCrowd will hold 60 per cent stake, while Motorola will have 20 per cent interest. Yissum, a non-investing partner, will collaborate with JII to provide R&D and other support. RIL said JII shall invest in early stage start-ups over the licence period of eight years. “The company proposes to invest $25 million in JII and in frontier technology startups in tranches over a period of about eight years, subject to necessary regulatory approvals,” it added.

JII’s primary areas of focus will include big data, analytics, AI, fintech, storage, IoT and and computer vision. “The proposed investment in JII would help pool significamt amount of capital, which is essential and foundational to fund the cutting-edge innovation required by early-stage start-ups in partnership with IIA,” the statement said.

This will also give early access to innovation, technologies and products from Israel, which one of the world’s largest start-up and technology innovation ecosystem.