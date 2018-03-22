Reliance Industries, India’s largest company, ranks far behind at number 24 on this list

Both LinkedIn and its parent firm Microsoft are not included in the list. (Image: Reuters)

LinkedIn, the popular social networking site for business people and professionals, released a report ranking 25 companies in India that are most preferred by professionals as their workplace. The list that is led by India’s Directi. Mukesh Ambani owned Reliance Industries, country’s largest and most valued firm, stands at 24th on this list. The other Indian companies are Flipkart, One97 Communications, Ola, OYO, and MakeMyTrip. The list of 25 companies was prepared based on proprietary LinkedIn data and billions of actions by over 546 million professionals on the platform. The LinkedIn report suggests that Indian professionals prefer local companies such as Directi, Flipkart and One97 Communications (Paytm) over global leaders such as Google and Amazon in form of their workplace.

Both LinkedIn and its parent firm Microsoft are not included in the list. Amazon has slipped to fourth place after remaining at second spot in the last two consecutive years. India’s Directi, Flipkart and One97 Communications are the top three companies in the list. Alphabet that is Google’s parent company has been listed at seventh rank in the list.

The list compiled by the popular social networking site for business people and professionals provides a data that may help in solving problems and rewriting the rules followed by one’s industry, said Adith Charlie, India Editor, LinkedIn. Home-grown taxi-hailing app Ola stands at 16th place this year from fifth position in 2017.

Meanwhile, a study by job website Indeed has revealed that millennials are not much interested in the country’s agriculture sector or farming related jobs. There is a plunge of 25 percent in the average number of agriculture related job searches each week during CY2017. The reason behind this plunge is poor awareness about the scope of sector, lacking entrepreneurial spirit and job security, the study added. Recently, Nobel Laureate Paul Krugman, had said that for India to grow at the same pace as China, it needs to develop enough number of manufacturing jobs. He also said that India’s growth story could derail due to lack of manufacturing sector jobs.