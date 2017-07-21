Reliance Industries AGM Live Updates: Jio all set to unfold new chapter, event to begin shortly

Reliance Industries AGM Live Updates: Reliance Industries will hold its annual general meeting (AGM) today. Chairman Mukesh Ambani will address the company’s AGM.

Reliance Industries AGM Live Updates: Reliance Industries will hold its annual general meeting (AGM) today. Chairman Mukesh Ambani will address the company’s AGM. The event will start from 11 am. The main attraction of the 40th AGM of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) will be announcements regarding Reliance Jio. It has been learned that Ambani may launch a low cost 4G-enabled feature phone handset during the event. The leak images of the new Jio 4G VoLTE enabled feature phone have been doing rounds in the internet. It will be interesting to see whether the company finally unveil its product or not. According to IE reports, Ambani will make at least one consumer-centric announcement. “We are all set to unfold a new chapter of the Jio Digital Life. Join us at the Reliance AGM 2017,” the company tweeted yesterday. The event will be held at Birla Matushri Sabhagar in Mumbai. Reliance Industries Ltd’s fiscal first quarter net profit grew 28% on-year to Rs 9,108 crore, while the Mukesh Ambani-controlled company’s April-June revenue rose 27 per cent on-year to Rs 90,537 crore, as per yesterday’s report. The results release was conspicuous in its silence on the company’s performance or plans for Jio Infocomm’s retail telecom business, which has taken the Indian telecom industry by storm, a report said.

Watch Mukesh Ambani Reliance AGM speech LIVE

Track here for LIVE UPDATES

10:50 am: RIL stock can double in 4 years. Jio to offer cheapest 4G feature phone ever, as per BTVI report.

10:45 am: According to ET Now report, Chip for RIL handset by Chinese company Spreadtrum. May make effective ownership attractive via tariffs/handset discounts/phone exchange. RIL may bundle phone with attractive tariffs for 4G services.

10:40 am: Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) will pump in USD 25 million in technology incubator –Jerusalem Innovation Incubator (JII) — that will invest in early stage start-ups working in the areas of artificial intelligence (AI), fintech and Internet of Things (IoT).

10:35 am: Meanwhile, the benchmark Sensex rallied over 131 points above the 32,000-mark today as Reliance Industries’ reported its highest quarterly earnings.

10:30 am: Oil-to-telecoms conglomerate posted a 9 pct rise in Q1 standalone profit, helped by higher margins from its core petrochemical business, beating street estimates. Company’s Q1 gross refining margin of $11.9 per barrel was at a nine-year high, it said on Thursday.

10:25 am: Reliance Industries Ltd rises as much as 3.02 pct to 1,575 rupees, its highest since January 2008.

10:20 am: The industry’s debt stands at a staggering Rs 4.6 lakh crore, and an inter-ministerial group is looking at measures to mitigate the financial woes of the sector.

10:15 am: The incumbents claim that their revenue and operating profits have come under severe pressure, primarily as they have been forced to match aggressive offerings of the newcomer with deep pockets.

10:10 am: The company started charging for mobile services from April 1 but continues to offer aggressive data rates and free voice calls. In fact, the established telecom players have blamed Jio’s free voice and data offering for the financial woes of the sector.

10:05 am: Notably, Reliance Jio had launched its 4G service commercially on September 5, 2016 offering free data and voice services and crossed 50 million subscribers in just 83 days, and 100 million in 170 days, adding an average 6 lakh subscribers per day.

10:00 am: The special resolution is listed on the agenda of the 40th Annual General Meeting of RIL to be held today.

9:57 am: Last month, parent Reliance Industries outlined plans to raise Rs 25,000 crore through privately placed debentures, as the energy-to-retail conglomerate seeks to replace existing high-cost borrowings and build a warchest for an aggressive expansion strategy in the telecom space.

9:55 am: The company had said in January that it will raise Rs 30,000 crore to expand coverage and increase network capacity.

9:50 am: Jio is offering 400 crore non-cumulative optionally convertible preference shares (OCPS) at Rs 50 each to RIL, according to a stock exchange filing. With this latest infusion, RIL’s total investment in Jio will reach over Rs 2.1 lakh crore.

9:45 am: Take a look at Reliance Jio’s Twitter

We are all set to unfold a new chapter of the #JioDigitalLife. Join us at the Reliance AGM 2017, tomorrow at 11 AM. #RILAGM2017 pic.twitter.com/1nqd5z9nKx — Reliance Jio (@reliancejio) July 20, 2017

9:40 am: After plowing a little less than Rs 2 lakh crore into starting a national fourth-generation mobile network, the fresh round of funding will help Jio challenge competitors with its free-for-life voice calls and dirt-cheap data services.

9:35 am: Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd, the closely held telecom arm of Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries, yesterday said it plans to raise Rs 20,000 crore from a rights offer.