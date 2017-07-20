Reliance General Q1 profit rises 22% to Rs 44 cr

Gross Written Premium of the company rose by 41 per cent to Rs 1,278 crore at the end of the quarter, Reliance General Insurance said in a statement. (Twitter)

Reliance General Insurance today reported 22 per cent increase in net profit to Rs 44 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2017-18. Gross Written Premium of the company rose by 41 per cent to Rs 1,278 crore at the end of the quarter, Reliance General Insurance said in a statement. It continues to demonstrate robust business growth across all lines of business, along with strong improvement in bottom line, the company’s CEO Rakesh Jain said. On the listing plan he said it is a significant wealth creation opportunity for retail investors and will enable them to participate in this high growth and profitable journey.