Reliance Energy files cases against power thieves in Mumbai

Upping the ante against power thefts, Reliance Energy’s East Division vigilance team has lodged complaints against 10 illegal power distributors in Govandi area here, an official said here on Saturday. The accused are: M. Akhtar Khan, his brother Anwar Khan, Ayyaj Khan, Zuber alias Pappa, Ashraf Hasmi, Saddam Israr Khan, Shahabuddin M. Idrasi, Shakil Chorwa, Imran Baba Sher and Abraar Ali. Four other associates of Abraar Ali have been booked after they threatened to kill the Reliance Energy staffers. Police have so far arrested Israr Khan, Zuber and Akhtar Khan, who have been remanded in two days police custody by a magistrate. The company technicians were installing a theft-proof pillar at Indira Nagar in Bainganwadi, Govandi when they were threatened verbally and with choppers by the accused.

The staff left the venue and complained to the local Shivaji Nagar Police who provided security and the pillar was later installed. A Reliance Energy spokesperson said the damage was done with the intention to take illegal power supply from the pillar, police have made preliminary inquiries and a probe is underway. Earlier, in another case in Cheetah Camp area of Trombay under the East Division, the vigilance squad along with local police nabbed eight consumers using illegal electrical supply.

They confessed to receiving the illegal electricity supply from Mohammed Ibrahim Tamboli and two others on payment of Rs 200 per month. Tamboli has been arrested and further investigations are underway. Reliance Energy has already lodged 120 FIRs in last one year covering 412 customers and 260 such illegal distributors, which is nearly double the figure last year. As a part of its continuous efforts to control theft, Reliance Energy this year has managed to reduce its distribution losses further to 8.6 percent, which is amongst the lowest in the country.

“We are taking humongous efforts by filing FIRs against these illegal distributors. We want to spread the message amongst illegal distributors/consumers that pilfering electricity is a crime and they will face serious legal consequences for any effort to draw electricity illegally,” said the spokesperson.