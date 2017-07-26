Reliance Defence and Engineering Limited launches two Navy ships Shachi and Shruti

Reliance Defence and Engineering Limited (RDEL) on Tuesday launched the first two Naval Offshore Patrol Vessels (NOPVs) — Shachi and Shruti at their shipyard in Pipavav, Gujarat.(Reliance website)

Reliance Defence and Engineering Limited (RDEL) on Tuesday launched the first two Naval Offshore Patrol Vessels (NOPVs) — Shachi and Shruti at their shipyard in Pipavav, Gujarat. The ships are part of a five-ship project being constructed for the Indian Navy. The cost of 5 NOPVs being built by RDEL is approximately Rs 2,500 crore. Vice admiral Girish Luthra, the flag officer commanding-in-chief, western Naval command at the RDEL shipyard, Pipavav, Gujarat said that the launch is a significant and milestone event, as these two NOPVs are the first warships to be launched by a private sector shipyard in India. According to an official release, Luthra, further noted that opening up of warship building to the private sector by the Indian Navy is an opportunity that the private sector must make full use of, and is an enabling factor for increased private sector participation in this key area of national capability.

He also said: “while we have constructed and commissioned a number of quality warships, our shipyards need to constantly strive to transform with an aim to achieve global standards in quality, productivity and build periods with focus on innovation, modern techniques, and processes, and all round efficiency”. He added that projects need to be implemented as per planned schedule, and in addition to meeting national requirements, the shipyards should also focus on export orientation. The primary role of NOPVs is to undertake surveillance of the country’s vast Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) besides operational tasks such as anti-piracy patrols, fleet support operations, maritime security of offshore assets, coastal security operations, and protection of shipping lanes.