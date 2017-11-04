Reliance Communications to shut down voice call service from December 1; check out the last date to port number

The current users of RCom will have time till the end of this year to move to other networks. (Source: PTI)

Following the orders of Trai, Reliance Communication is set to shut down its voice calling services from December 1. The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) in a direction to all telecom operators said that RCom on October 31, 2017 intimated it that “RCL (Reliance Communications Limited) shall provide only 4G data services to its customers and as a result will discontinue to provide voice services to the subscribers… with effect from 1st December 2017.”

RCom informed Trai that it is providing 2G and 4G services in eight telecom circles of Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Maharashtra, UP East and West, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala. The Anil-Ambani led firm aslo informed Trai that it will be upgrading CDMA network of Sistema Shyam Teleservices, which has been merged with it, to provide 4G services in Delhi, Rajasthan, UP West, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, West Bengal, Gujarat and Kolkata service areas.

However, the current users of RCom will have time until the end of this year to move to other networks. This means that if you want to switch operator by keeping your number, you have time till 31st December. The regulator has directed RCom to not reject any porting out the request of its subscribers and asked all telecom operators to accept the request of RCom subscribers till December 31, 2017.

Trai said that RCom has informed it has sent all the necessary information regarding the closure of voice calls along with the option to port out any operators in case subscriber do not wish to continue with 4G data services of the company. RCom, reeling under debt of around Rs 46,000 crore, decided to shut down its voice call services after it failed to close its wireless business merger deal with Aircel in the beginning of this month.

RCom and Aircel in September last year had signed a binding agreement to merge their mobile businesses. But, RCom said the agreement lapsed owing to legal and regulatory uncertainties, objections by interested parties and delays in receiving relevant approvals.