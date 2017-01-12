  3. Relationship between Donald Trump & PM Modi should be the strongest in Asia-pacific: Cisco chief John Chambers

John Chambers, USIBC Board Chairman and Executive Chairman, Cisco Systems on Thursday said that the relationship between US President elect Donald Trump and PM Narendra Modi should be the strongest in Asia-Pacific.

By: | Published: January 12, 2017 12:31 PM
He also said that the bilateral trade between India & US can go to $550 billion in next 7 years.

John Chambers, USIBC Board Chairman and Executive Chairman, Cisco Systems on Thursday told CNBC TV-18 that the relationship between US President-elect Donald Trump and PM Narendra Modi should be the strongest in Asia-Pacific. He also told the channel that the bilateral trade between India & US can go to $550 billion in next 7 years.

Describing demonetisation as only a “bump”, Chambers said India is well-positioned to maintain GDP growth rate of over 7 per cent for the next few years. Allaying fears that the new Trump administration could make policy decisions that adversely impact the Indian IT companies, he said: “I think India should be our top ally in Asia Pacific. And the two countries have so much in common, including being the largest and most powerful democracies. I am optimistic.”

Asked if a sudden policy change like demonetisation had adversely impacted the way foreign businesses view India, he said: “If there is one GDP in this world I would bet on, it’s India and this (demonetisation) will be a bump… Very few people in the financial world say this isn’t the right thing to do. What it basically does is, it builds a foundation for every citizen in this country to participate truly in a digital world.

“Does it bother me? It’s actually reverse… I know that innovation by definition is disruptive and uncomfortable and there are bumps. I think the country (India) is moving remarkably fast and it’s moving with a strategy and vision,” he added. On the government’s digital push and growth of Indian economy, Chambers said Internet will facilitate 3-5 times the economic impact at a much faster pace seen previously.

Chambers is leading one of the largest delegations of US businesses at the 8th Vibrant Gujarat Summit.

