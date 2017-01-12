Relationship between Donald Trump & PM Modi should be the strongest in Asia-pacific: Cisco chief John Chambers

He also said that the bilateral trade between India & US can go to 0 billion in next 7 years.

John Chambers, USIBC Board Chairman and Executive Chairman, Cisco Systems on Thursday told CNBC TV-18 that the relationship between US President-elect Donald Trump and PM Narendra Modi should be the strongest in Asia-Pacific. He also told the channel that the bilateral trade between India & US can go to $550 billion in next 7 years.

Describing demonetisation as only a “bump”, Chambers said India is well-positioned to maintain GDP growth rate of over 7 per cent for the next few years. Allaying fears that the new Trump administration could make policy decisions that adversely impact the Indian IT companies, he said: “I think India should be our top ally in Asia Pacific. And the two countries have so much in common, including being the largest and most powerful democracies. I am optimistic.”

Asked if a sudden policy change like demonetisation had adversely impacted the way foreign businesses view India, he said: “If there is one GDP in this world I would bet on, it’s India and this (demonetisation) will be a bump… Very few people in the financial world say this isn’t the right thing to do. What it basically does is, it builds a foundation for every citizen in this country to participate truly in a digital world.

“Does it bother me? It’s actually reverse… I know that innovation by definition is disruptive and uncomfortable and there are bumps. I think the country (India) is moving remarkably fast and it’s moving with a strategy and vision,” he added. On the government’s digital push and growth of Indian economy, Chambers said Internet will facilitate 3-5 times the economic impact at a much faster pace seen previously.

Chambers is leading one of the largest delegations of US businesses at the 8th Vibrant Gujarat Summit.