Recharge through Amazon and get massive discount of 50 per cent; all details here

Amazon India has now decided to broaden its horizon and to keep up with the demands of its users. The e-commerce website on Wednesday announced the launch of mobile prepaid recharges. Which mean apart from shopping electronics, books and, apparels, prepaid customers can now recharge their mobile phones, anytime, anywhere using the Amazon app or website. Recharge can be done by all telecom network users. Also, to promote the new feature, the online portal is offering an introductory offer, Amazon will be giving great benefits to customers using Amazon Pay Balance to recharge their mobile phones. All the users who opt to recharge their mobile phones using Amazon pay balance will get a 50 percent cashback unto Rs 100. The offer is valid until December 31, 2017.

Commenting on the announcement, Shariq Plasticwala, Director – Payments, said “With its superior experience, Amazon Pay has become very popular among customers who use it not just to shop on Amazon.in but across several categories including food and travel. The launch of mobile recharges has opened up another avenue for customers to utilize their Amazon Pay balance. We look forward to adding newer categories and innovating on behalf of customers as we continue to simplify the payments experience in India.”

Amazon Pay is a way to pay digitally and has helped customers reduce dependence on cash and transact effortlessly. With faster checkouts and ease of use, Amazon Pay seeks to improve the shopping experience for customers across the country. It consists of curated payment experiences (Pay on Delivery, Fast Lane cards) across existing payment methods (Debit cards, Credit Cards, Net Banking) and owned issued payment instruments (Amazon Pay balance) that offer unmatched payment convenience. Amazon.in launched cash load at doorstep facility earlier this year. Customers can now use the cash loaded into Amazon Pay Balance, to recharge their mobile phones, in addition to shopping on amazon.in.