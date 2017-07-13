Reliance Jio data breach: Man arrested from Rajasthan wanted to create search engine

Reliance Jio data breach: A man was arrested from Rajasthan for his alleged involvement in a case of breach of customer data from Reliance Jio. (IE image)

Reliance Jio data breach: A man was arrested from Rajasthan for his alleged involvement in a case of breach of customer data from Reliance Jio. Police have revealed that accused Imran Chhimpa, who holds a Masters in Computer Application, wanted to create a search engine, according to Indian Express report. He was planning to upload data from all cellular service providers in India on that search engine, police said. It has been learned that he had already uploaded customer data of Reliance Jio on a website. Maharashtra Cyber Department traced the Internet Protocol address of that website, the IE report says.

Police said that Chhimpa’s plan was to create a search engine comprising numbers of mobile users of all telecom firms. But he had managed to gain access only to names, phone numbers and e-mail addresses of customers. He also had designed the website in such a way that visitors could search for names or phone numbers of Jio customers. Chhimpa was still figuring out how to access data from other utelecom firms, police was quoted as saying by IE. Navi Mumbai Police has booked Chhimpa for theft and introducing a virus into Jio’s computer system.

On July 9, news had emerged about the Jio data breach. Jio had released a statement claiming that the claims of the website were unverified and unsubstantiated. The company had also assured that its subscriber data was safe and maintained with highest level of security. “We have come across the unverified and unsubstantiated claims of the website and are investigating it. Prima facie, the data appears to be unauthentic. We want to assure our subscribers that their data is safe and maintained with highest security. Data is only shared with authorities as per their requirement. We have informed law enforcement agencies about the claims of the website and will follow through to ensure strict action is taken,” the spokesperson had said.

Notably, Reliance is one of fastest in the world to touch the 100 million subscriber mark within months of its launch in September 2016, as per PTI report.