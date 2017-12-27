RCom debt-recast plan: Here’s what happened yesterday and things in store for future

The latest debt revival plan claims full debt resolution by March but without involving any conversion of debt into equity.

Debt-ridden Reliance Communications Chairman Anil Ambani on Tuesday announced a massive debt-recast plan under which the company will exit the strategic debt restructuring plan with a zero write-off to lenders and bankers. Reliance Communications will be reducing its debt by monetising the assets of its wireless business and no part of the debt will be converted into equity under the new plan, he said. Anil Ambani debt recast plan to revive Reliance Communications comes as a rescue to the company which was facing the threat of insolvency as it has defaulted on US dollar bonds and has failed to clear dues to its domestic and foreign lenders. The major part of the debt would be reduced via prepayments and post the debt reduction exercise, Reliance Communications debt will substantially reduce to Rs 6,000 crore from Rs 45,000 crore. The huge reduction of Rs 39,000 crore from the debt is the largest debt reduction in the history of corporate India, Anil Ambani said in the presser.

New investor on board

The latest debt revival plan claimed full debt resolution by March but without involving any conversion of debt into equity and exiting the SDR framework, apart from coming on-board of a strategic investor. But the company did not name the new investor. Announcing the resolution plan, company Chairman Anil Ambani told reporters that the new plan has the support of a Chinese lender that had dragged it to the NCLT for dues running into $1.8 billion, and would see RCom bringing down its mountain of debt by Rs 25,000 crore. RCom stock rallied 35 percent on the BSE to Rs 22.01 percent after the announcement. The company has a debt of over Rs 44,000 crore.

Debt resolution plan

Debt resolution involves Reliance Communications exiting SDR framework with no conversion of debt into equity and zero write-off by lenders, Ambani said, adding he expects full closure by March 2018. He said the deal involved an eight-stage asset monetisation process under an oversight committee headed by former RBI deputy governor S S Mundra with members from Trai and the whole process will be completed in 40 days flat. The proceeds from asset monetisation will be used only to pay back the lenders, including China Development Bank with whom the company sealed an out-of court settlement last evening in Beijing. On the no hair-cut for lenders, he said the new plan involves zero equity conversion for lenders and bondholders. The debt resolution also involves the part transfer of spectrum installments, Ambani said. It can be noted that 31 lenders led by SBI had met over the weekend. Late last month, Reliance Communications had presented what it called a ‘no- loan write-off’ plan where lenders are to convert Rs 7,000 crore of debt into equity. The ‘no-loan write-off’ plan also involves repaying of up to Rs 17,000 crore loans out of proceeds from monetisation of the spectrum, tower, and fibre assets.

Key points from Ambani’s speech:

1) The residual debt of Reliance Communication would be reduced to Rs 6,000 crore, said Anil Ambani. The transactions will be closed in a phased manner between January & March 18.

2) Post the massive debt reduction of about Rs 39,000 crore, the enterprise value of Reliance Communications would be Rs 15,000 crore, said Anil Ambani.

3)With strategic debt restructuring (SDR) exit, new RCom to be transformed into B-to-B business, he added.

4) 50% of new Reliance Communications’ revenues will come from overseas.

5)RCom has faced mild headwinds due to recent pleas at NCLT. It was a challenge to get 35 global and domestic banks to converge on the same path, said Anil Ambani.

6)RCom to exit from strategic restructuring. No equity conversion for lenders & zero write-offs to lenders.

7)Indian banks’ telecom exposure reduced by Rs 21,000 crore. RCom’s debt-reduction plan of Rs 39,000 crore is the largest in the history of corporate India, added Anil Ambani.

8)Don’t think can blame Govt policy alone for state of telecom sector and will look at inducting strategic investor in Reliance Communications to further reduce debt, said Anil Ambani

With PTI inputs