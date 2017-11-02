Raymond is in right place, right country, with right opportunity, says Gautam Singhania; watch video

Industrialist Gautam Singhania. (Photo: Twitter)

Industrialist Gautam Singhania who is the chairman and managing director of the Raymond Group today in a candid TV interview said that his company is currently in the right place with the right set of oppurtunities. He also said that they are hopeful of a double digit margin growth in the next 3-4 years. Raymond chief talked about the position of his company in an interview with CNBC-TV18. While talking about the company, Singhania said that it is made up of many parts. He added, “its got textile, its got apparel, its got B to C fabrics, engineering, auto components, FMCG. Every part of it has its own challenges and its own needs and desires.” While talking about the textile and apparel part of his company, Singhania said that he sees it as one integrated piece.

Singhania further said that fabrics are a solid and legacy business, while apparels is growing strongly for the company. While talking more about the apparels business, Singhania went on to say that his company now has four strong brands- Raymond, Park Avenue, Park and Colour Plus. While talking about the growth of the parent company, Gautam Singhania said that the company is doing very well and is delivering a high double-digit growth.

He then went on to talk about the growth of Park Avenue and said that it is a market leader in its space and has managed to enter the FMCG space. While talking about the key focus areas of the company, he said that his priority is to see exponential shareholder returns. He then went on to add that today Raymond is a solid brand which is in the right place, in the right country, with the right opportunity.

Earlier in the day, the Raymond chief took to his Twitter account and shared a video of his interview with a caption saying, “Raymond has seen tremendous growth in the market, & I’m positive about our consistent growth over the years to come.”