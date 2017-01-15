Ravindra Jadeja, Flipkart troll each other over best ‘Indian All-rounder’

Jadeja and Flipkart were engaged in an epic twitter conversation.(PTI)

Celebrities sometimes jump the gun on social media and end up facing undue embarrassment. This time it was Ravindra Jadeja who got trolled after presuming himself as of being India’s best all-rounder. Jadeja and Flipkart were engaged in an epic twitter conversation. Flipkart, in a tweet, said that India’s best all-rounder is visiting them on January 19th. To this, an amused Jadeja, who presumed himself as the top all-rounder, said: “India’s new all-rounder is visiting us on January 19th. One of the best in India! Any guesses who it is?”

Well, Jadeja who was one of the most prominent guessers, named himself quite wittingly and said that he has not been informed, [email protected] Why this Kolaveri di? Should have informed me before announcing? Anyway, got a match on the 19th… let’s push this to 20th?”

Flipkart too, didn’t reply straight-forwadly, and asked Jadeja if he is also a fan of India’s best all-rounder. “@imjadeja You are also a fan of the great all-rounder? Woah, we didn’t know,” Flipkart wrote. Well, this wasn’t received by Jadeja well and who corrected them that he was indeed India’s leading allrounder. [email protected] Fan?! I AM India’s leading all-rounder!”

However, here Flipkart downed its tone and tried sum-up the conversation, “@imjadeja You are one of our favorite players. But looks like there was some confusion. We weren’t talking about you.” Well, Jadeja didn’t stop here and posted a video asking fans to guess who Flipkart must be talking about. The next reply was- [email protected] Sir Jadeja. No offense. But we know this all-rounder will be the ideal for tons of Indians. Unsure if you can match up to him.” Jadeja summed it up asking e-commerce giant to stop trolling- “Stop trolling @Flipkart.”