In new letter, Ratan Tata rues ‘3 wasteful months’, calls for staff to ‘re-establish Tata Group leadership’

Addressing his employees, in a letter, Ratan Tata asked his employees to put behind the previous events and rededicate to re-establish. (PTI)

Amid continuing feud within the Tata group, following the replacement of Cyrus Mistry as the Chairman of the Tata Sons group, Ratan Tata, today, said there had been well-orchestrated and intended endeavour to destroy his personal reputations in the past three turbulent. The Tata Sons active chairman also claimed that the people who don’t practice what they preach had challenged the group’s ethics and values through unsubstantiated allegations. Addressing his employees, in a letter, Ratan Tata asked his employees to put behind the previous events and rededicate to re-establish.

In another open letter, Ratan Tata wrote, “The past three months have been turbulent and wasteful. There has been a wilful, well-orchestrated endevour to destroy the personal reputation of individuals.”

Also Watch:

“As we approach the New Year, we must all resolve to put these events of the past few months behind us and rededicate ourselves to re-establish the Tata Group’s leadership in the many areas in which we operate, as also demonstrating to the world around us that we indeed have protected the vision and values of our founding father,” Ratan Tata added.