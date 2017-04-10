Ratan Tata has funded these 10 successful startups; the names will surprise you

Ratan Tata has shown faith in over 30 Indian startups. (Reuters)

Behind every successful startup, there’s a unique idea and an unique investor. Ratan Tata, known for his good deeds, has been an investor who has promoted over 30 startups in his personal capacity. A lot of these startup are technology-based, and are already touching heights of success. As per a report by GadgetsNow, Here are the 10 start-ups which are already successful, and got a funding from Ratan Tata:

Paytm

Paytm, India’s top e-wallet service, which stands among the most-used mobile applications in country has received a funding from Ratan Tata, Gadgetsnow.com reported. The applicaion recently got a big booster shot when central government demonetised old currency of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000. The app allows users to pay via the app (using QR codes) and send money to individual mobile numbers attached with its service.

Ola Cabs

Headed by Bhavish Aggarval, Ola Cabs is Indian version of worldwide cab service provider Uber. The app froms a mediator between cab driver and passenger, and provides a taxi instantly with just a few taps on the screen. The app earns by charging commission in from the cab drivers. The taxi provider app has a range of services across all price segments, ranging from economic to luxury.

Xiaomi

Most of the readers may be surprised, but Ratan Tata is the first Indian to buy a stake in Xiaomi. However, the amount of money Tata invested in the Chinese tech giant was not disclosed. Xiaomi is a Beijing-based Tech company, best known for its cheaper smartphones. The company launched it first product in India in the year 2014. Now, the company offers a number of tech devices, ranging from wrist watches to smart-bands.

Snapdeal

E-commerce giant Snapdeal was the first tech startup Ratan Tata invested in. The e-commerce company, which faces a tough contest from industry giants like Amazon and Flipkart, got Tata’s funding in August 2014, when he invested less than Rs 5 crore. Tata is believed to have picked up a 0.17% stake in Snapdeal.

Zivane

Zivane.com is another startup which received Ratan Tata’s backing. Founded in 2011, Zivame is an online lingerie selling platform. Started by Richa Kar and Kapil Karekar, this one of its kind startup gained popularity with its quirky campaigns.

Urban Ladder

Urban Ladder, a popular furniture selling platform based in Bengaluru, has also received funding from Ratan Tata. The app curretly provides services in 12 cities around India. It is reported that Ratan Tata has funded this company in November 2015.

Cash Karo

Cashbacks and coupons offering heavy discounts suddenly got popularity in India. Targetting the discount-seeking user, Cashkaro, a Gurgaon-based company was founded in 2013 by Swati and Rohan Bhargava. The company raised an undisclosed amount of funding from Ratan Tata in January 2016.

Urban Clap

UrbanClap, an app which is popular for providing household services, raised an undisclosed amount in funding from Ratan Tata in December 2015.The application helps User book online services such as plumbing, electrical work, carpenter work etc.

Lenskart

Lenskart, a popular online retailer that sells optical items such as eye glasses, contact lenses, sunglasses, and more, received funding from Tata in April 2016.

Cardekho

Cardekho, an online marketplace where users can buy, sell, and explore new and used cars, has also received funding from Ratan Tata. Ratan Tata had invested his money in Jaipur-based GirnarSoft, parent company of CarDekho.com, BikeDekho.com and PriceDekho.com