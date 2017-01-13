Ratan Tata: Chandrasekaran will take Tatas to new heights while protecting group’s values, ethics

Ratan Tata stated Chandrasekaran’s appointment as a well deserved recognition of his proven leadership capabilities. (File Photo)

Adding to list of praises and congratulations to the newly appointed Tata Sons Chief, Ratan Tata, who took over as the interim Chairman of the group after the controversial replacement of Cyrus Mistry, stated Chandrasekaran’s appointment as a well deserved recognition of his proven leadership capabilities. However Tata called the job, as the Chairman of the massive group, complex but has also clarified that he is confident that Chandra will take the group to new heights and also protect the Group’s value and ethics at all time.

Amid the ongoing spat within the company following the replacement of Cyrus Mistry as the Chairman, last year, the Tata Sons, in a major move, yestreday, had appointed TCS chief Nagarajan Chandrasekaran as the group’s new Chairman. And as 54-year old Chandrasekaran, popularly known as ‘Chanda’ emerged triumphant beating popular figures Noel Tata and Harish Manwani, there had been praises for the new Chairman, from almost all sectors of the country.

After the declaration of the appointment, yesterday, Chandrasekaran thanked the Tata Sons group and Ratan Tata for having confidence over him and said that he is aware that his chairmanship comes with huge responsibilities. Citing that the position he will be taking over requires several leadership qualities, Chandrasekaran said that over a period of time he will grow in the Chairman role.