Range Rover Velar price in India to start at Rs 78.83 lakh

The Velar plugs the gap in Land Rover’s range of Range Rover SUVs. It’s bigger than the Evoque, but smaller than the Sport. It will be launched in India early next year, and Land Rover has indicated which cars it’ll compete with by announcing its pricing. Prices will start from Rs 78.83 lakh for the 2.0-litre diesel and 2.0-litre petrol derivatives, and deliveries of the Velar will begin from the end of January 2018. There will also be a third engine option, and a more expensive one—the 3.0-litre diesel. The Velar will compete with BMW X5 and X6, Mercedes-Benz GLC and GLE, and Audi Q5. Rohit Suri, president & managing director, Jaguar Land Rover India, said, “The new Range Rover Velar is a symbol of sophisticated design, well-crafted interior, innovative features and technologies, backed by powerful and efficient powertrains.

We are extremely delighted to bring the highly awaited and one of the most desirable SUV that many of our customers are looking forward to own and drive.” The 2.0-litre diesel produces a maximum power of 177bhp; the 2.0-litre petrol produces 247bhp and the 3.0-litre diesel 296bhp. Land Rover said that the Velar will be offered with a “compelling list of standard features with highly customisable options to provide a modernistic approach towards vehicle personalisation for a new Range Rover customer.”

Range Rover Autobiography by SVO

Earlier this week, Land Rover launched its top-of-the-line Range Rover Autobiography by SVO Bespoke. Designed and engineered by the Bespoke Division of Special Vehicle Operations (SVO)—Land Rover’s centre of excellence for vehicle personalisation—it’s priced Rs 2.8 crore. “Based on model year 2017 of the Range Rover Autobiography, only five highly individualised examples have made their way into India,” the company said in a statement. Buyers get a choice of special bespoke exterior paint, Gloss Kalahari Veneer, rear executive seating and Autobiography interior colour combination.

There are two engine options—the 4.4-litre V8 diesel or the 5.0-litre supercharged V8 petrol. Bespoke customers can choose to order either directly through their retailer or via an appointment at the Bespoke commissioning facility near Coventry in Warwickshire, UK.