Range Rover Velar launched in India priced at Rs 78.83 lakh

The Velar plugs the gap in Land Rover’s range of Range Rover SUVs. It’s bigger than the Evoque, but slightly smaller than the Sport. On Saturday, Land Rover India launched it at a starting price of Rs 78.83 lakh (ex-showroom). It’s available in three powertrain options—2.0-litre diesel (132kW), 2.0-litre petrol (184kW) and 3.0-litre V6 diesel (221kW). Derived from the Latin word ‘velare’, which means ‘to cover’ or ‘veil’, the Velar is a direct reference to the codename used on the original, pre-production Range Rover vehicles of the late 1960s. Rohit Suri, president & managing director, Jaguar Land Rover India, said, “Since the global reveal of Range Rover Velar, it has received an overwhelming interest in India from media, customers and Land Rover enthusiasts. The Velar was one of the most awaited luxury SUVs, and with its addition, the Land Rover product portfolio has a luxury SUV for every customer’s need.”