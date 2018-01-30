Ramsinh Parmar elected GCMMF chairman

It is an umbrella body of 18 dairies cooperatives in Gujarat. BJP MLA Jetha Bharwad was elected as the vice-chairman of the federation.

Replacing Jetha Patel, senior cooperative leader and chairman of Anand Dairy Ramsinh Parmar on Monday was unanimously elected as the chairman of the largest dairy cooperative federation, Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF). It is an umbrella body of 18 dairies cooperatives in Gujarat. BJP MLA Jetha Bharwad was elected as the vice-chairman of the federation. “For the past 33 years, I have served the Amul Dairy and now with the new responsibility I will work for the betterment of all affiliated dairy unions and milk producers. I will ensure that the federation deploys highest quality of ethical and value-based management to strengthen the institution and achieve the growth plans,” Parmar said. Talking about milk procurement prices Parmar said, “Milk procurement has gone up but procurement prices were not reduced for the milk producers. We did not decrease the prices to ensure that producers get the right price.” Bharwad said due to replication of the Amul Model across India by National Dairy Development Board (NDDB), the country has become largest milk producing nation in the world.

“The federation has set a target to achieve milk handling and marketing capability for 40 million litre per day by 2020 and turnover of Rs 50,000 crore. GCMMF represents the aims and aspirations of millions of milk producers of the state and he aspires to take it to newer heights,” said Bharwad.

GCMMF is India’s largest food products organisation with annual sales turnover of Rs 27,043 crore during FY17. It markets a wide range of milk and milk products under brand Amul. Currently, the member unions of GCMMF procure an average 21 million litre of milk everyday from 36 lakh milk producers in 18,549 villages of the state.