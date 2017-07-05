Ramco Systems bags order from Airline MRO Parts

The deployment of Ramco Aviation M&E MRO Suite V5.8 will provide Airline MRO Parts with a state-of-the-art scalable platform to manage its parts distribution and trading business, the city-based Ramco Systems said in a statement.

Aviation and Maintenance software on cloud provider, Ramco Systems has bagged an order from Airline MRO Parts to manage its parts distribution and trading business. The deployment of Ramco Aviation M&E MRO Suite V5.8 will provide Airline MRO Parts with a state-of-the-art scalable platform to manage its parts distribution and trading business, the city-based Ramco Systems said in a statement. Airline MRO Parts helps airlines to manage their inventories by consolidation and surplus solutions for overstocked and obsolete parts.

By utilising Ramco’s modules for supply chain management, part sales management, finance and accounting, AMP will be able to effortlessly manage procurement processes, it said. “We evaluated multiple leading ERPs and found Ramco’s offering to be the best solution for automation and connectivity required to run our business,” Airline MRO Parts, CEO, Wayne Mihailov said. Ramco Aviation Suite fulfils Airline MRO Parts requirements by offering connectivity, automation, mobility.

“Airline MRO Parts marks the entry of Ramco into a new segment, the Parts Trading Organisations within aviation. AMPs efforts to achieve a highly efficient digital business model is commendable and Ramco is happy to be a part of it,” Ramco Systems, CEO, Virender Aggarwal said.