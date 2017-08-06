Raksha Bandhan best offers: Up to 80 pct off on mobiles, watches; what all you can buy on Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm

Online retailers like Amazon, Flipkart and Paytm are offering some lucrative deals for the customers on mobiles, wrist watches and fashion.

Buying a gift for your sibling on Raksha Bandhan is never an easy job. To find the perfect gift you have to understand what your brother or sister really wants. Even if you manage to do that, the next challenge comes in the form of the budget. You have to make sure that the product is of the superior quality and suits your budget as well. However, this year you don’t have to shy away from buying luxury items, thanks to some amazing online offers. Online retailers like Amazon, Flipkart and Paytm are offering some lucrative deals for the customers on mobiles, wrist watches and fashion. So, now you can buy the perfect gift without having to worry about the price. Here are the top Raksha Bandhan offers:

1. Amazon.in – up to 40% off on mobile phones

Amazon is giving up to 70% off on mobile phones. (Source: Amazon website)

Amazon is offering up to 40% discount on mobile phones. The offer is applicable on Top brands like OnePlus, Lenovo, Samsung and Motorola. Apart from this, the website is also giving a discount of up to 40% on headphones and power banks.

2. Flipkart.com – up to 700% off on

Flipkart is giving up to 60% on watches. (Source: Flipkart website)

Watches have always been the safest option when it comes to buying gifts. On Flipkart, you can get a discount of up to 70% on watches. If you are planning to buy a handbag for your sister, then you can get a discount of up to 70% off on the website.

3. Jabong.com – up to 80% off on fashion

Jabong is giving up to 80% off on fashion. (Source: Jabong website)

Remember that time when your mom used to buy a kurti for your sister and you just had to hand it over to her? Back then, we never realised that good clothes can be so expensive. But, with a discount of up to 80% on Jabong, here is your opportunity to buy a new dress for your sister.

4. Paytm.com – up to 70% off on fashion and accessories

Paytm is giving up to 70% off on fashion. (Source: Paytm website)

Jabong is not the only online retailer giving you discounts on clothing. Paytm too is offering up to 70% off on fashion and you can also get up to 60% cashback as well. But, the real deal here is that you can get a discount of up to 70% on accessories as well.