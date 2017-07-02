Railways to cancel more than 60 trains; find out if your train is in the list and know reason behind it

Railways is set to cancel more than 60 trains in between July 3 and 15 which may a cause some trouble for the passengers. (Source: PTI)

Railways is reportedly set to cancel more than 60 trains between July 3 and 15 which may a cause some trouble for the passengers, as per a report by NDTV. These trains will be cancelled as interlocking is going on Saharanpur-Meerut railroad. The interlocking work is going on the rail line between Durala to Meerut which will led to doubling and as result, many trains will have to be cancelled or their routes might be changed between July 3 and 15.

Here are some important trains that will be cancelled:

04401: Anand Vihar-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Special Train- 3, 7, 10 and 14 July

04402: Sri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-Anand Vihar Special Train- 4, 8, 11 and 15 July

14521/14522: Delhi-Ambala Intercity Express- 4th July to 14th July

19019/19020: Bandra Terminal-Dehradun Express- 2 to 16 July

14310: Dehradun-Ujjain Express- 4, 5, 11 and 12 July

14681/14682: New Delhi-Jalandhar Express- 4th to 14th July

14309: Ujjain-Dehradun Express-5, 6, 12 and 13 July

14318: Dehradun-Indore Express- 7, 8 and 14 July

14317: Indore-Dehradun Express – 8, 9 and 15 July

19325: Indore-Amritsar Express- 4,7 and 11 July

19326: Amritsar-Indore Express- 5,8, and 12 July

18237/18238: Chhattisgarh Express- 5 to 14 July

64555/64556: Anand Vihar-Meerut City from MEMU-7 to 14th July

64559/64558: Old Delhi-Saharanpur from MEU-4 to 14th July

64557: Old Delhi-Saharanpur MEMU-14 July

64560: Old Delhi-Saharanpur MEMU-14 July

54303: Old Delhi-Kalka Passenger-6 and 7 July

54304: Kalka-Old Delhi Passenger-7 to 14th July

54474/54473: Saharanpur-Old Delhi Passenger- 7 to 14 July

54540/54539: Ambala-Nizamuddin Passenger-6 to 14th July

54475: Old Delhi-Haridwar Passenger-7 to 14th July

Yesterday, as many as 15 train services were cancelled while 25 were partially cancelled on the Central Railway (CR) after a wheel of the engine of train no. 12618, Nizamuddin-Ernakulam Mangala Express, derailed while entering Kalyan station at 2.18 pm on Friday. However, no casualty or injury was reported in the incident. “Due to the incident, both up and down train services were held up for some time and the track was declared safe at 3.15 pm for the down line, between Kalyan and Kasara, and both directions, between Kalyan and Karjat. Suburban services resumed at 3.30 pm,” a CR official told The Indian Express.