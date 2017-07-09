Railways: Humsafar Express between Bhubaneswar & Krishnarajpuram to start soon

A weekly Humsafar Express between Bhubaneswar and Bengaluru will be started from July 13.

A weekly Humsafar Express between Bhubaneswar and Bengaluru will be started from July 13. On the inaugural run, the train will run as a special train with number 02033 from Bhubaneswar at about 1430 hours. On the return direction this special train will leave Krishnarajpuram (Bengaluru) as 02034 at 2315 hours on July 14, East Coast Railway said in a release. However, the regular service for this train (22833/22834) will commence from Bhubaneswar from July 17 and from Krishnarajpuram (Bengaluru) from July 18. This train will have 16 AC-3 tier coaches, one pantry car and two guard cum generator car. It will have stoppages at Khurda Road, Brahmapur, Palasa, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Duvvada, Rajahmundry, Eluru, Vijayawada, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur, Renigunta, Katpadi,Jollarpettai & Bangarpet between Bhubaneswar and Krishnarajpuram, it said.