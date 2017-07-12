Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu launches RailCloud for server optimisation

RailCloud is another step towards digitisation of railways,” Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu said after the launch of RailCloud here. (IE)

In a significant IT initiative, the Railways today launched RailCloud – a virtual server with an inbuilt security system to optimise server usage and faster connectivity. Cloud computing is the emerging technology for faster and on-demand commensurate deployment of server resources which result in reduced costs. “Efforts are being made to bring the entire Railway system on integrated digital platform. RailCloud is another step towards digitisation of railways,” Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu said after the launch of RailCloud here.

Developed by rail PSU RailTel at an estimated cost of about Rs 53 crore, RailCloud will pave the way for swifter deployment of applications within 24 hours as compared to conventional time running into weeks and months. “RailCloud works on popular cloud computing system. Most Important works are done through cloud computing. Also, this is going to reduce the cost and data may be safely secured on the servers,” Prabhu said.

Currently all IT applications have separate servers which increase the cost of operations and purchases. The technology enables maximising the usage of the available server and storage resulting in accommodation of bigger data and more applications within same server space. In cloud, the server resources are constantly scaled up or down as per the number of users logged on to the system. This ensures a better user experience to the customer.