QuikrJobs launches ‘Online-to-Offline’ marketplace for easier hiring

The online marketplace allows both employers and consultants to track and manage the candidate pipeline online till it results in a final joining event. (Image Source: Website)

QuikrJobs has launched a new platform, QuikrJobsPro with a unique online to offline marketplace that brings together a large number of employers and recruitment consultants to smoothen the hiring process typically seen in the industry.

The marketplace intends to simplify and speeds up hiring of candidates by three times while helping recruitment consultants rapidly scale their client base.

QuikrJobsPro allows employers and recruitment consultants to sign up directly online. Once signed up, employers post their hiring requirements and decide on the fees they are willing to offer. Through algorithmic selection, multiple best fit consultants are assigned each job opening and can submit relevant candidate profiles for it.

The online marketplace allows both employers and consultants to track and manage the candidate pipeline online till it results in a final joining event.

You may also like to watch

“We are going one step forward by allowing them to do so more smartly via the use of technology. Current job portals do a great job of identifying a very large number of potential candidates, but do not help the employers with the long process before a candidate is identified and finally joins,” said Head QuikrJobs, Amit Jain.

“On QuikrJobsPro, employers will be able to hire rapidly due to the wide availability of recruitment consultants, and will have the freedom to decide their fees and pay only if the candidate joins.

On the other hand, consultants will be able to scale their business by multiplying their client base across the country, build their reputation on the platform and save on business development costs. Both sides will be able to accomplish their objectives faster while reducing their operational overheads by using QuikrJobsPro,” Jain added.