Quikr announces partnership with communication app Truecaller

Quikr on Monday announced its partnership with Truecaller.

Quikr on Monday announced its partnership with Truecaller, one of the leading communication apps in the world by integrating Truecaller Priority, which will enable an enhanced customer service experience and an increase in call pickup rates across all verticals of Quikr. Truecaller Priority will help consumers identify a ‘priority call’ because of the integrated branding of Quikr and the unified look of the interface will assure consumers that the call is from a reliable source and not spam.

After a successful partnership with Truecaller for its phone number based on-boarding solution, TrueSDK, which enabled frictionless user on-boarding and verification, Truecaller Priority now ensures enhanced productivity and reliability.

“At Quikr, we take initiatives that better our consumers’ experience, provide convenience and is a value addition. Truecaller is a trusted medium and this partnership is a step towards identifying the authenticity of buyers or sellers. Implementing Truecaller Priority across all our verticals will reduce friction in our consumer outreach, reduction in ‘no response’ calls thus enhancing call pick up rate,” said Chief Product Officer Quikr, Anurag Saran.

“We continue to expand our services to help the users stay ahead. Through this integration, Quikr ensures great efficiency in its consumer communication. Empowering users to recognize the relevant communication from the company, addresses a critical friction point in the entire process,” said Director Strategic Partnerships at Truecaller, Arun Krishnan.