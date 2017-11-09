  3. Qualcomm signs $12 bln in China deals amid Donald Trump visit

Qualcomm Inc has signed $12 billion worth of potential deals with three Chinese mobile handset makers on the sidelines of a state visit to Beijing by U.S. President Donald Trump who has been looking to stir up U.S.-China trade.

Qualcomm Inc has signed $12 billion worth of potential deals with three Chinese mobile handset makers on the sidelines of a state visit to Beijing by U.S. President Donald Trump who has been looking to stir up U.S.-China trade. Qualcomm signed three non-binding memorandum of understanding (MOUs) to sell components over three years to phonemakers Xiaomi, OPPO and Vivo, the U.S. Department of State said in a statement on Thursday. Qualcomm, which earns more than half of its revenues in China, became the takeover target of rival chipmaker Broadcom Ltd earlier this week. It is also facing a lengthy legal battle with Apple Inc over patent fees it charges.

