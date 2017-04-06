Qualcomm, Philips and Samsung top chart of foreign companies filing patents in India

While Qualcomm filed a total of 1,884 patent applications, Philips submitted 949 and Samsung moved 905 applications.

While Qualcomm filed a total of 1,884 patent applications, Philips submitted 949 and Samsung moved 905 applications. Hauwei Technologies (648), General Electric Company (446) and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (Ericsson- 407), Microsoft Technology Licensing (362), Toyota Jidosha Kabushiki Kaisha (304), BASF SE (302) and Honda Motor Co (268) followed the top trio foreign companies, in number of patent filings.

According to the Annul Report 2015-2016 of Office of the Controller General of Patents, Designs, Trademarks and Geographical Indications or popularly known as Intellectual Property India, the number of applications filed by foreign applicants, at 33,838, show an increase of over 10% as compared 30, 692, filed during the previous year.

The maximum number of patent filings from foreign countries came from US, Japan, Germany, China and the Netherlands. Majority of foreign applications were filed through Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT) National Phase route while some companies filed under Paris Convention. Om Prakash Gupta, controller general of patents, designs & trademarks, in the report, says that IPR framework in India is well established from legal, judicial administrative point of view and it is fully TRIPS- compliant. The annual report says out of total 46,904 patent applications filed during the year, the number of applications filed by Indian applicants were at 13,066 which show an 8% increase over the previous year’s tally of 12,071. Interestingly, the number of applications filed by Indian applicants were about 28% of the total applications filed during the reporting year.

According to the annual report, out of the total number of applications filed by Indian applicants, Maharashtra continued to occupy the first position even increasing by over 14% over its own filing during the previous year. While Telangana continued to have an impressive position in the list, the states of Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Chandigarh, Goa, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal showed modest to high growth in patent filings as compared to their previous year’s filings.