QS World University Rankings in economics: Massachusetts Institute of Technology tops; Check out to know where Delhi University ranks!

Interested in studying Economics? Here you go! QS World University Rankings are out and we will going to tell you which are the top Universities for you to study Economics. The QS university ranking is based on the institution’s reputation with academics and employers, and the number of research citations the school gets per paper published in a specific discipline. Massachusetts Institute of Technology tops in QS Rankings. With scores of 100 in two categories and an overall score of 98.2, MIT is officially QS’ best university for studying economics. Some of the world’s most famous economists, including Joseph Stiglitz, Paul Krugman have ties with the school. Harvard University is at second and Stanford University at the third spot. You will be surprised to know that Delhi University also made it to the list and it was ranked somewhere between 251-300 out of 404 Universities. Check out the top ten universities for getting a degree in economics and econometrics below:

1) Massachusetts Institute of Technology — With scores of 100 in two categories, and an overall score of 98.2, MIT is officially QS’ best university for studying economics. Some of the world’s most famous economists, including Joseph Stiglitz, Paul Krugman, and 2016 Nobel Memorial Prize winner Bengt Holmstrom, have ties with the school.

2) Harvard University — Harvard ranked as the world’s best university in QS’ overall rankings, but it just missed out when it comes to economics. Notable staff teaching economics at the school include Ken Rogoff, Amartya Sen, and former Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers.

3) Stanford University — The best-ranked institution outside the state of Massachusetts, Stanford scored above 90 in three categories. Famous alumni include former US Federal Reserve chairman Ben Bernanke.

4) University of California, Berkeley — The University of California’s third, and highest, entrant, Cal Berkeley scored above 95 in both citations categories.

5) London School of Economics and Political Science — LSE scored 90.3 overall. Famous LSE alumni include 12 winners of the Nobel prize for economic sciences.

6) Princeton University — The lowest ranked university to score over 90 overall, Princeton’s high ranking was helped by its academic reputation score of 91.1, and its citations score of 95.2.

7) University of Chicago — Chicago’s economics department is famous as the incubator for Chicago school of thought, which first began to be recognized in the 1950s. Its academic reputation remains stellar, with a citations score of 97.7.

8) University of Oxford — Oxford excels in every subject it teaches, and economics is no exception. It keeps its place from the 2015 QS ranking as Europe’s second best university for economics. Four Oxford graduates and five academic staff have received Nobel prizes in economics alone.

9) Yale University — With an overall score of 88.1, Yale’s reputation with employers is sky high when it comes to economics. The university’s score in that category was 99 out of 100.

10) Columbia University — New York’s premier institution of higher learning has links with seven Nobel laureates in economics, including Milton Friedman.