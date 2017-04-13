Qatar Airways all set to launch airline in India with Bengaluru as base

According to the Civil Aviation Ministry, major airports all over the country, such as Mumbai, Bengaluru and Delhi about the upcoming visit by the Qatar delegation. (Reuters)

Qatar Airways is to launch its own airline in India. According to Business Standard, a delegation from the country is to review the facilities at major Indian airports. According to the Civil Aviation Ministry, major airports all over the country, such as Mumbai, Bengaluru and Delhi about the upcoming visit by the Qatar delegation. Although the names of the personalities in the concerned delegation has not yet been revealed, they could very well include representatives from Qatar Airways as well. One of the executives from these airports told the reporters that they had been informed that 6-8 delegates from Qatar would be visiting the airports to review the facilities.

Meanwhile, it must be noted that these visits had been scheduled to begin next week but it seems that the dates might have been changed. Earlier last month, Akbar Al Baker, the Chief Executive Officer of Qatar Airways had announced the company’s plans for the launch of a 100% foreign owned airline in the country with the help of a partnership with the Qatar Investment Authority.

If reports are to be believed, then the city of Bengaluru would be chosen as the base for Qatar Airways in India. In fact, other reports also state that the company had even appointed an executive research firm in order to recruit staff for the concerned Indian airline. One of the three biggest Gulf airlines, Qatar Airways has been, for a while now, trying to expand its network to India but has not been very successful so far due to the limitation of traffic right. Meanwhile, following its investment in Jet Airways, Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways has become that fastest growing foreign airline in India.