Pune’s third metro line gets Centre’s nod

The Hinjewadi-Shivajinagar corridor was approved on Wednesday after a meeting between the central and state government officials in Delhi.

The Centre has approved the third metro line for Pune, Kiran Gitte, CEO and metropolitan commissioner of the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA), said on Wednesday. The government has also approved Rs 1,300-crore viability gap funding for the project.

The Hinjewadi-Shivajinagar corridor was approved on Wednesday after a meeting between the central and state government officials in Delhi. The project will be built via the PPP mode. The Rs 8,000 crore Hinjewadi-Shivajinagar metro project will be constructed under the Centre’s new metro policy. The PMRDA is executing the metro that connects the IT hub of Hinjewadi to the Pune city centre. The 23.3-km third metro project has already got approvals from the state government a year ago.