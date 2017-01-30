Pune’s Mojo, headquartered in Mountain View, eyes top spot in Wi-Fi and 4G LTE/WiFi domain

The seeds of the company were sowed in Pune, and having ventured into the Wi-Fi access market in 2009, Mojo Networks today provides Wi-Fi solutions to enterprises, governments and telcos worldwide.

With an ever growing number of connected devices in any organisation, it has become a necessity for every entity to redefine its Wi-Fi infrastructure and secure it without stretching the balance sheet. The necessity was envisaged by Kiran Deshpande, former CEO of Tech Mahindra back in 2003, who started Mojo Networks with a mission to make enterprise Wi-Fi simple and scalable so that billions of devices can be connected to the digital highway.

Founded in India, the Mountain View-headquartered company claims to be redefining modern enterprise Wi-Fi infrastructure with automated and secure Wi-Fi software architecture with the scalability to set up thousands of access points with a few clicks from a smartphone or tablet without overpriced proprietary hardware.

“Mojo’s Wi-Fi platform is easy to deploy and intuitive to manage while also enabling advanced features like graphical troubleshooting, Wi-Fi user analytics and social engagement,” said Kiran Deshpande, co-founder and president, Mojo Networks.

Closer home, the company is looking at increased penetration into tier 1 and tier 2 markets. “We built a Silicon Valley company starting from India and while being founders from India. The advantage is that while our global headquarters are in Mountain View, CA, significant gravity exists in Pune, with executives based out of Pune with global responsibility,” said Deshpande. Mojo has a team of over 100 engineers working from Pune. “Furthermore, we have active collaboration with leading academic institutions like IIT-Kanpur and IIT-Bombay,” he added.

Deshpande is also a senior member of the New York-based Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) and president of TiE (The Indus Entrepreneur) Pune, mentoring the TiE start-up nurturing programme.

Speaking about the significance of the Indian market, the co-founder says Indian enterprises have been early adopters of Mojo technology, pretty much along the lines of their US counterparts.

“We secured our first enterprise customer in India way back in 2006. Large financial institutions and leading corporations from India have not only adopted Mojo technology early but have also served as global references. At present, smart cities and Digital India initiatives create unique opportunities for Mojo with our massively scalable cloud managed secure Wi-Fi,” said Deshpande.

As of now, the company boast clients such as the US government, major carriers in the US, McDonald’s, KFC, Time Warner Cable, FDA, Hilton, Overstock, Puma, various telecom operators in India, amongst others. “Our customers are leading financial institutions, global corporations and lately, telecom carriers and broadband service providers,” said Deshpande.

Most recently, Mojo announced its integration with Google for K-12 Education, which ensures that only devices registered in the school’s Google domain are able to connect to the school Wi-Fi network and enforcement of network access policies. According to data from Google, more than 50 million students, teachers and administrators around the world rely on Google for Education to learn and work together.

The company raised institutional financing through tier 1 investors in Silicon Valley and has an employee base of around 250 in India and customers in all geographies around the world and various verticals. Mojo also owns over 30 patents till date. “We conceptualised, invented wireless security technology and created a business around it. We are known as the guys who brought wireless intrusion prevention systems to the market,” he said.

Deshpande, along with two other friends, Pravin Bhagwat and Samir Palnitkar, had started Mojo Networks (earlier known as AirTight Networks) with an aim to simplify connectivity in the digital world for everyone. While Palnitkar has moved on to explore newer avenues, Deshpande and Bhagwat aim to make Mojo Networks one of the top two players in the Wi-Fi and 4G LTE/

Wi-Fi domain over the next five years. “Other than India and US, Mojo is also working towards paving its way into other geographies,” said Deshpande.

Mojo aims at building subscription, recurring revenue business with about 30 % year-on-year growth.