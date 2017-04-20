Pune Metro corridor: As tendering process starts, 7 companies evince interest

Seven companies have evinced interest in the second tender for design and construction of the second corridor of Pune Rail Metro Project being executed by Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited. These companies attended the pre-bid meeting for the second tender for design and construction of elevated viaduct of Corridor 2 of the Pune Metro Rail Project on Tuesday. This will have a length of 7.150 kms from Vanaz to Civil Court.

A total of seven interested bidders participated in the pre-bid mid. AFCONS Infrastructure, TATA Projects, NCC, Simplex Infrastructures, YFC Projects, IL&FS Engineering and Construction Company and ITD Cementation India attended the meeting organised by Maha Metro, a 50:50 Indian and Maharashtra government JV.

Maha Metro officials Mahesh Kumar, director (projects), Satish Kumar Chourasiya, joint GM (tender), Jawahar Salunkhe, Sr DGM (Civil) and S P Patil met with the bidders to address queries and difficulties raised by bidders with the tender and simplify all the technicalities. The interested bidders have to submit their bids by May 6, 2017.

Corridor 2 from Vanaz to Ramwadi will be fully elevated and covering a length of 14.665 kms. The tender for a part of Corridor 1 from Pimpri-Chinchwad to Swargate will be awarded in the next few days. The two corridors running North-South and East-West are part of the R11,420 Pune Metro Rail Project Phase – I project being executed by Maha Metro. The third metro line for Pune will be executed by the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority. This line will be from the IT hub in Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar, Pune city, covering a length of 23.3 kms.