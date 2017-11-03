Projects worth Rs 2.302 crore for assistance under coastal scheme

The government today said it has taken up projects worth Rs 2,302 crore for financial assistance under the Coastal Berth Scheme of the flagship Sagarmala programme. (Image: Reuters)

The government today said it has taken up projects worth Rs 2,302 crore for financial assistance under the Coastal Berth Scheme of the flagship Sagarmala programme.

The Coastal Berth Scheme aims to provide financial support to ports or state governments for creation of infrastructure for movement of cargo and passenger by sea or national waterways. The projects under Coastal Berth Scheme of Sagarmala programme are distributed over eight states with the highest number of 12 projects in Maharashtra, 10 projects each in Andhra Pradesh & Goa, 6 projects in Karnataka, 3 projects each in Kerala and Tamil Nadu, 2 projects in Gujarat and 1 project in West Bengal, Ministry of Shipping said in a statement. “Out of the 47 projects, 23 projects worth Rs 1,075.61 crore have been sanctioned for total financial assistance of Rs 390.42 crore and Rs 230.01 crore has been released to Major Ports, State Maritime Boards and State Governments. The remaining 24 projects are under various stages of development and process of approval,” it said.

The Shipping Ministry has extended the period of the scheme for three years, up to March 31, 2020 and expanded its scope to cover capital dredging at Major Ports and preparation of DPR (detailed project report) for coastal berth project, in Oct 2017. It said the most recent beneficiaries of the scheme were Jawahar Lal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) and Karnataka Government respectively for developing coastal infrastructure at Jawahar Lal Nehru Port, Karwar Port and Old Manglore Port.

“Rs 25 crore were sanctioned for construction of coastal berth at JNPT. Rs 114.4 crore were sanctioned for Karnataka Government for …. construction of coastal berths at Karwar port and construction of coastal berth an capital dredging at Old Manglore port,” the statement said.

The government said once completed, the projects will help promote coastal shipping and increase its share in domestic cargo movement. The country has high potential to use coastal shipping for its internal cargo movement given its 7500 km long coastlin