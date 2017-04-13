Pricing pressure, rising rupee appreciation to weigh on Infosys Q4 earnings; 5 things to watch

Infosys will likely report a muted growth during January-March period. Sequential revenue growth is expected to be in the range of 1-1.3% while the operating profit margins may take a dent. (Image: Reuters)

An appreciating rupee will likely drag Infosys Ltd’ fourth quarter earnings amid continued pricing pressure from its top clients, squeezing margins for India’s bellwether information technology company, even as the clamour for rewarding shareholders grows.

Infosys, India’s second-largest information technology services provider, is due to release its fiscal fourth quarter and full-year 2016-17 financial results later today, likely reporting a muted growth during January-March period. Sequential revenue growth is expected to be in the range of 1-1.3% while the operating profit margins may take a dent.

Here are five key issues the investors will watch from the results and the management commentary:

Rupee

Indian rupee has jumped vs the US dollar recently. With a 4.3% appreciation in the last seven weeks, rupee has become the best performing Asian currency during the period. However, a rising rupee hurts earnings of Indian exporters, such as Infosys, who realise less money in Indian currency for every dollar of earning. Investors would keenly watch the impact of rupee appreciation on the company’s earnings and its forecast for the quarter and year ahead.

Pricing pressure

Earlier January, Infosys management had projected that the pricing pressure will continue to be there upon the Indian IT industry. The company’s key earnings metrics such as ‘revenue productivity per employee (RPP)’ and absolute ‘revenue per employee (RPE)’ will be closely watched for the signs of declining pricing power of not only Infosys, but also of the industry. It will also be interesting to keep a watch on how far has the company’s efforts towards automation and operational efficiency helps improve its earnings.

Share buyback, cash position

Infosys has been reportedly mulling a share buyback worth up to $2.5 billion to return part of its $5.25 billion stash of cash to the shareholders, in absence of other productive uses for it. Earlier February, the company amended its Articles of Association adding provisions to enable it to buy back its shares, lending further credence to the buyback news , following rivals TCS’ and Cognizant’s Rs 16,000 crore and $3.4 billion (Rs 26,660 crore) share repurchase proposals. Shareholders and investors are pressing upon the IT companies to use their huge reserves to distribute cash to them, as opportunities for huge spurts of growth or bulk cash outgo seem unlikely.

Guidance

Infosys’ full-year 2017-18 guidance will be the key for the investors to get a glimpse into its corporate outlook for the full year ahead. Analyst opinion is divided on whether Infosys’ full-year revenue growth guidance will top the average 8-10% expected for the industry as a whole, or will just be at the par or even lower in the face of the challenges ahead. Earlier, despite the strong showing of the third quarter financial results, the company had cut its full fiscal 2016-17 USD revenue growth guidance to 7.2-7.6% from 8.6-9%, and narrowed the band for the full year constant currency revenue growth guidance to 8.4-8.8% from 8-9%.

Management compensation

One key highlight during the management’s conversation will be the company’s top executives’ compensation. Following the company founder N R Narayana Murthy’s repeated objections to the salary hikes to CEO Vishal Sikka and the COO U B Pravin Rao, the issue of executive pay has become a hot topic at Infosys. Though Infosys has defended the salary hikes, any further management commentary on the issue will be keenly watched.