Prestige Group acquires 67% stake in project for Rs 324 crore

The deal will cement the company’s footprint in the affordable housing segment in a big way, chairman and MD Irfan Razack said.

Bengaluru-based Prestige Group has acquired a 67% stake in a Sarjapur Road project from private equity (PE) partner Red Fort India Real Estate for Rs 324 crore. The company intends to develop a mixed-use project, which will include an affordable and mid-income housing project as well as a retail mall. The company will fund the acquisition through a combination of debt and internal accruals. The deal will cement the company’s footprint in the affordable housing segment in a big way, chairman and MD Irfan Razack said. The total developable area on the plot is approximately 7.5 million sq ft and the company expects a revenue potential of Rs 3,500 crore from this development. As on September, Prestige’s net debt was Rs 5,600 crore. Incidentally, this is the second instance of Prestige buying back Red Fort’s stake in a project level transaction. Two years back, it had done the same in its commercial project, Exora Business Park. Red Fort has been exiting several of its vintage investments made in the 2006-2007 period. As one expert pointed out promoters want to exercise 100% control because it favours divestment. Companies such as DLF and K Raheja Corporation have done similar restructuring.