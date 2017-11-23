Pravin Rao likely to continue as Infosys CEO as two front-runners decline the job

Pravin Rao is likely to hold the post of interim Infosys CEO as the hunt for new CEO continues. (Image: Reuters)

Pravin Rao is likely to hold the post of interim Infosys CEO as the hunt for new CEO continues. Pravin Rao, who took the charge after Vishal Sikka’s resignation as interim CEO, is likely to continue as the company is known to prefer people who have been a part of Infosys, CNBC-TV18 reported quoting sources.

It was reported that former Infosys board member Ashok Vemuri and B G Srinivas were the frontrunners in the race for CEO, but both of them rejected the speculations. Internally, interim CEO & managing director U B Pravin Rao and presidents S Ravi Kumar and Mohit Joshi are in the race.

49-year-old Ashok Vemuri in a long address to Conduent’s investors in a conference call categorially said that he was committed to his current company and intended to continue for coming years, clearing the air over speculations that he could be the next Infosys’ CEO. “I wanted to emphatically state that I’m committed to Conduent, our client’s, employees and shareholders; we are in the midst of a very exciting transformation journey that is progressing well and I have the support of my clients, my board, and my team,” Ashok Vemuri told analysts in a conference call.

“Whenever I have been approached for assignments, which you have described, I have not engaged and rejected any such overture. As far as I’m concerned, that is the end of that,” he added. Ashok Vemuri left Infosys in 2013 apparently after chairman Narayana Murthy chose Vishal Sikka over him.

Vishal Sikka resigned on August 18 following series of allegations by Narayana Murthy, mainly over Rs 1,250 crore acquisition of Israel based IT firm Panaya. Most board members including the co-chairman R Seshasayee resigned soon after, and co-chairman Ravi Venkatesan stepped down to continue as an independent director.

Within a week, Nandan Nilekani returned to the board of the company after a gap of about seven years as non-executive chairman, while Chief Operation Officer UB Pravin Rao was given interim charge of Managing Director and CEO on August 24.