The Poonawalla family, which runs Serum Institute of India, on Wednesday opened the Villo Poonawalla Memorial Hospital, a 60-bed multi-speciality hospital, to cater to the under privileged sections in Pune.

This was initially a 20- bed hospital run by the Welfare Medical Foundation which was finding it difficult to run. Cyrus Poonawala, chairman of Serum, stepped in to rescue and upgrade the hospital with complete financial and logistical assistance from Serum Institute of India.