PNB Fraud update: Bank to honour all LOUs issued to Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi : 3 key takeaways

PNB Board meeting outcome: Avoiding an ugly interbank spat, scam-hit Punjab National Bank said that it will honour all its commitments arising out of LOUs and foreign Letter of Credits (LCs) that were issued to billionaire diamond czar Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi in connivance with internal employees. The bank reiterated on Wednesday that it has a strong balance sheet to meet any contingent liabilities upon the bank. Sunil Mehta, non-executive chairman of PNB said that the board’s decision will help to restore confidence and stability in the larger banking system. We take a look at three key takeaways from the development.

Bank to settle claim for Rs 6,500 crore before March 31

India’s second largest lender Punjab National Bank said that it will settle claims arising out of these LOUs and LCs for Rs 6,500 crore before March 31. Notably, 352 LoUs and FLCs with seven banks for the said amount mature before March 31. Further, the bank will also honour all subsequent maturing LoUs and FLCs as and when they are due, according to PNB’s statement.

SWIFT integration with the bank’s core banking system

Reiterating that the bank is taking every possible step to restore the morale, motivation and the pride of its employees, PNB said that the first phase of SWIFT integration with CBS will become operational from April 3 and the complete integration will be achieved ahead of the April 30 deadline stipulated by the Reserve Bank of India for all banks. Notably, the move comes after the bank faced flak for not integrating SWIFT with CBS, leading to delay in the recognition of fraud. According to the bank, 7,000 branches have been upgraded to CBS Finacle 10.

Bank says it takes obligations seriously

Th bank said that it will honour all bona fide commitments, and it takes all obligations seriously. Earlier, the bank had alleged that some of the banks had not followed the central bank guidelines on payment against such LoUs and FLCs, sending out an impression that all LOUs may not be honored.