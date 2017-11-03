PM Narendra Modi interacts with CEOs of food processing companies

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the Global CEOs of the Food Processing Sector as part of the ongoing World Food India event, in New Delhi on Friday (PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today interacted with CEOs of top food processing companies where he underlined the government’s resolve to reduce input costs for farmers and eliminate losses due to wastage of farm produce. The prime minister welcomed the measures undertaken by the participants for increasing agricultural productivity and farmers’ incomes. He said India’s rising middle class and policy-driven initiatives of the government are opening up several win-win opportunities for all stakeholders in the food processing ecosystem. Various CEOs complimented him on the improvement in India’s rank in the recent World Bank doing business report. They also appreciated structural reforms and “bold” initiatives such as GST and liberalisation of the FDI regime. The participants stressed that the food processing sector is vital for raising farm productivity, food and nutrition security, creating jobs, and adding value to agricultural produce. The CEOs presented an overview of their engagement and initiatives for inclusive growth in India’s food processing, agriculture, logistics and retail sectors.