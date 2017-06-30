Narendra Modi in Gujarat, Textile India launch: PM says textile industry infused with skill, scale, speed, zero defect mantras

PM Narendra Modi at Textiles India 2017 Summit in Gandhinagar. (ANI image)

Narendra Modi in Gujarat Textile India launch: Speaking at the inaugural function of Textiles India 2017, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday hailed the industry’s high efficiency and its large production capacity. “Based on Make In India, the textile industry is being infused with the mantras of ‘skill, scale, speed’ and ‘zero-defect, zero-effect,” PM Modi said. “India is described as a bright spot in the global economy. It has emerged as one of the most attractive global investment destinations,” PM Modi added. Prime Minister further said that India’s culture is known by a diversity in attires in different parts of the country. Modi added that textile industry is the second largest employer after agriculture, adding, that clothing diversity should be catalogued and mapped to earmark strengths and specialitiesof each state or region.

“The textile sector offers significant employment opportunities. It is today our second largest employer after agriculture,” PM Narendra Modi said. “We should catalogue & map our clothing diversity and clearly earmark strengths and specialties of each state or region,” said PM. “I hope this event will help familiarize global & Indian leaders with India’s enabling policy environment, strengths & vast opportunities,” PM said in concluding remarks of his speech. As per a PTI report, the three-day conference will see participation from 2,500 international buyers, over a thousand international and domestic exhibitors and several top fashion designers. The Prime Minister inaugurated the trade fair and exhibition, to be followed by a CEOs round table.

Union ministers including Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Commerce & Industry Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh and Textile Minister Smriti Irani are expected to deliberate key challenges faced by the sector with industry representatives from the entire textile value chain. At inauguration saw an attendence of at least 15,000-strong gathering.