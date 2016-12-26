Pledges made at past Vibrant Gujarat summits fulfilled: Corporates

Group President (corporate affairs), Reliance Industries, Parimal Nathwani said the company had pledged to invest Rs 1 lakh crore during the last two summits, but ended up investing Rs 1.25 lakh crore.(Website)

In run-up to the 8th edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, representatives of top six industrial houses today claimed that most of their investment commitments made during previous editions stand fulfilled. Representatives of Reliance Industries, Zydus Group, Adani Group, Essar Group, Welspun Group, and Torrent Group, held a joint press conference to talk about the status of the investment made in Gujarat channelled through the Summit. The four-day summit will be held at Gandhinagar from January 10.

Group President (corporate affairs), Reliance Industries, Parimal Nathwani said the company had pledged to invest Rs 1 lakh crore during the last two summits, but ended up investing Rs 1.25 lakh crore.

“Against the announcement of Rs 1 lakh crore, we have invested Rs 1.25 lakh crore through MoUs signed in last two summits. We have given jobs to 52,000 permanent employees, and 1.40 lakh temporary labourers are engaged for last two years,” he said.

“Our total investment in Gujarat so far is Rs 2.37 lakh crore. In Jamnagar, we have invested Rs 92,000 crore and remaining investment is in progress. In Dahej, we have completed Rs 12,000 crore investment project. In Hazira, Rs 3,232 crore has been invested,” he said.

Nathwani said the company invested Rs 9,000 crore in the state for Jio.

He said the company pays Rs 3,600 crore per annum to the government under VAT, Rs 550 crore to Gujarat Maritime Board as wharfage, and Rs 450 crore in other charges.

Adani Wilmar Group managing director Pranav Adani said, “Over the last two years, we have implemented projects of about Rs 50,000 crore in various verticals, be it infrastructure, power, ports, solar, agri-business.”

According to Chintan Thaker, head of corporate affairs and strategic planning of Welspun Group, the company has implemented Rs 13,000-14,000 crore worth projects in the state of which MoUs of more than Rs 12,000 crore were signed in the last two summits.

“Through investment signed in last two summits, we have employed more than 12,000 people, mostly in Kutch. The environment is positive…with policy and single-window clearance…and any speculation on non-implementation is out of question,” he said.

Torrent Group Executive Director Jayesh Desai said most of the MoUs signed by the company have been implemented.

“We have executed most of the MoUs we had signed and have invested Rs 2,000 crore through the agreements signed in the last two summits,” he said.

Essar Shipping Ports and Logistics CEO and MD, Rajiv Agarwal said making investment in Gujarat has been a good experience.

“The Essar Group has signed MoUs worth Rs 1.1 lakh crore, of which Rs 80,000 crore have been invested. There are investments in the pipeline which are taking place in areas of coal, power, refinery, an they will come in future,” he said.

Zydus Cadila Group CMD Pankaj Patel said his group has already invested Rs 750 crore pledged in earlier summit for creation of a bio-technology facility in Ahmedabad, and has commissioned another facility in Vadodara.

“In health care sector, we singed MoUs, one for setting up a hospital in Ahmedabad, and another for setting up a medical school and a hospital under Gujarat Cancer Society,” he added.

The industry representatives said a total of 51,738 MoUs had been signed in the last seven summits being held since 2003, out of which 30,065 MoUs have been commissioned (58 per cent) while 4,014 agreements are under implementation. At this rate the summits has been a success, they said.