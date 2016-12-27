Pizza Hut launches Triple Treat Box in an exclusive partnership with foodpanda

“The new Pizza Hut social ordering platform is another example of making it easy for our customer to order their favourites from Pizza Hut,” said Concors. (Reuters)

Foodpanda, India’s largest online food ordering platform today kickstarted the festive season with the exclusive launch of Pizza Hut’s Triple Treat Box. Available only through online ordering, the Triple Treat Box would come loaded with choicest Medium Pan pizzas and sides in an exciting festive packaging. Priced at INR 599 for vegetarians and INR 699 for a non-vegetarian pack, Pizza Hut’s Triple Treat Box is available on foodpanda from December 20, 2016. The special pack can be ordered online across India. Going by the wave of demonetisation in the country, customers would be able to order this assortment through both mediums of payment- online and COD.

On the partnership, Gagan Arora, CMO, foodpanda said, “We are thrilled to be the exclusive partner for the launch of triple treat box by Pizza Hut. We always strive to bring in exclusive product offerings for our customers that help us enhance our services and boost customer loyalty and retention. This partnership is another step in strengthening our brand position as the largest food ordering network in the country and we are more than happy to have Pizza Hut, the world’s largest Pizza company on board with us for this new product launch.”

Prashant Gaur, CMO, Pizza Hut India said, “We are pleased to have formed this partnership with foodpanda. The Triple Treat Box is a special treat for our customers who are gearing up for Christmas and New Year’s eve. Our customers can enjoy Pizza Hut’s Triple Treat Box which is a delight this festive season and will be up for sale exclusively on foodpanda and pizzahut.co.in.”

Foodpanda has witnessed approximately 800 percent growth in revenues in FY 15-16. The company earned a revenue of 37.81 crores in FY 15-16 compared to 4.7 crores in FY 14-15. The company has seen a 40-50 percent spike in the order numbers during the demonetisation phase which is further strengthened the brand presence for the company.