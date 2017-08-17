Piramal Enterprises arm DRG acquires US firm Context Matters

The New York-headquartered Context Matters was founded in 2010, and is in health economics data service, catering to the life sciences industry. (Image: Reuters)

US-based Decision Resources Inc (DRG), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Piramal Enterprises, today acquired a health economics data and technology company Context Matters Inc for an undisclosed sum. “We have acquired 100 per cent of the outstanding shares of common and preferred stocks of Context Matters at a price per share of USD 0.036 for the shares of common stock and an average price per share of USD 0.293 for the shares of multiple classes of preferred stock. The closing date for the acquisition was August 16,” a company statement said.

The New York-headquartered Context Matters was founded in 2010, and is in health economics data service, catering to the life sciences industry.

Context Matters delivers its services through its proprietary market access platform. The data and information is used by pharma companies to understand how drugs are valued by the global marketplace and to position their drugs.