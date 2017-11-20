Pepsi masterstroke? In a first, cola to be sold in non-returnable glass bottles; no price shock either

Pepsi Black is not the only product by the brand that comes with non-returnable glass bottles.

In order to have an edge over its arch rivals, especially Coca-Cola, PepsiCo India has come up with a different and unique option in packaging. PepsiCo Inc has introduced non-returnable glass bottles for the new Pepsi Black drink. This newly designed bottle comes with a twist-and-turn cap. Pepsi Black is a zero-calorie carbonated beverage, which has been introduced by the brand a while back. This new way to sell carbonated beverage is a first by the maker in India. Consumers can now take the bottle on the go and one can reuse them later.

According to the report by LiveMint, a top executive at a cola company, on condition of anonymity said, “A lot of consumers these days are moving away from returnable glass bottles. There are many reasons for that to happen. Because of the tin cap, hygiene is also an issue and consumers’ mindset is changing. Also, the logistics cost is high too.”

As of now, the carbonated drink, Pepsi Black is available in cans and polyethylene terephthalate (PET) bottles.

As far as other carbonated beverages sold by the brand is concerned, returnable glass bottles will be an option available but no such takeaway glass bottles will be available as of now. This returnable glass bottle has been replaced by PET. Over the past four years, in PepsiCo glass bottles dropped to around 19% of total carbonated beverages packaging. This fall comes from 46%.

The company, at first, is targeting metro cities with the non-returnable glass bottles of Pepsi Black. Pepsi will reach out to the B and C grade cities soon. For the convenience of the consumer, PepsiCo made sure to not change the price. Just like the 250-ml cans, the 250-ml non-returnable glass bottles will be available at Rs 25.

The company also sells another non-returnable glass bottle beverage, the sparkling version of Himalayan, a water brand owned by NourishCo Beverages Ltd.