Pearl Academy alumni showcase creations at FDCI’s Amazon India Fashion Week

On the occasion of Pearl Academy—the design, fashion, media and business institute with campuses in New Delhi, Mumbai, Noida and Jaipur—completing 25 years, its alumni showcased their collections at the FDCI’s Amazon India Fashion Week at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi. FDCI, or Fashion Design Council of India, a not-for-profit organisation, is the apex body of fashion design in India.

The designers presented Influence, a showcase by Pearl alumni that took audiences on a journey of fashion through CRAFT which is the heart of Indian fashion, influence of STREET and CINEMA and WARRIOR featuring futuristic and contemporary style. This collection was inspired by evolving trends of the fashion industry and how Pearl alumni have contributed to the growth of fashion in India over the years. Among the alumni who presented their collections included Mandira Wirk, Leon Vaz, Vaishali S and Rimzim Dadu, among others.

Prof Nandita Abraham, the CEO of Pearl Academy, said, “Amazon India Fashion Week 2018 is an excellent platform for Pearlites to showcase their works to a discerning audience. Pearl Academy is a leader in fashion design education and we continue to strive for excellence. The fashion world is constantly changing, demanding the best from creative designers.”

Also, almost 400 graduating students of Pearl Academy showcased their creations on March 18 at the same venue.

Founded in 1993, Pearl Academy’s fashion school was recently named among the top 25 global fashion schools by Business of Fashion, the digital authority on the global fashion industry.