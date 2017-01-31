Paytm’s journey now part of Harvard Business School’s curriculum

The study titled ‘Paytm: Building a Payments Network’ is currently in the process of being published and will be available for teaching purposes both within and outside Harvard. (Reuters)

Paytm announced that it has been included as a case study by the India Research Center of the Harvard Business School. The study focuses on the company’s journey from being an online recharges platform to now building India’s largest mobile payments platform. The company’s focus on enabling offline payments even for the smallest retailers and businesses by using smart phones and QR codes has disrupted the payments ecosystem in India.

The study titled ‘Paytm: Building a Payments Network’ is currently in the process of being published and will be available for teaching purposes both within and outside Harvard.

“For us, the journey to enable fellow countrymen with digital payments and become a part of financial inclusion has only started right now. It is truly a privilege to have it become a part of the curriculum offered by the prestigious institute,” said Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Founder and CEO, Paytm.

The company constantly strives to introduce new technology solutions to enable users to make payments digitally in every aspect of their lives. Over the last few quarters, the company has enabled multiple ecosystems to move towards digital payments as a result of which an increasing number of their users are adopting Paytm. Paytm is now accepted by over 3 million merchants and has over 185 million registered wallet users.

With the launch of the forthcoming Paytm Payments Bank, the company aims to provide financial inclusion in the form of accounts, loans, insurances and other similar financial products for the banked and under-banked in the country.

“Paytm is revolutionizing payments in India and it is an example of India’s digital future,” said Professor Sunil Gupta, Harvard Business School. (ANI) Ends SN