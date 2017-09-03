Here is how you can save Rs 1000 on your next flight booking!

Fly750, fly1000, fly offers, fly offers, paytm offers on flights,

People planning air travel can save Rs 1,000 on their next booking. E-commerce giant Paytm is currently running an offer with the name of ‘FLIGHT1000’. Under the offer, a new user can apply the promo code ‘FLIGHT1000’ and can get an instant cash back of Rs 1000. Along with that, the company is also running two other mega offers. One is ‘Fly750’ and the other is ‘Flymall1500’. The offers clearly seem an attempt to cater the high rush in the festive season. In Fly 750 offer, users can get a benefit of Rs 750 by simply applying the offer. While in Flymall 1500, the company is giving an offer of the cash back of Rs 1500 to its customers.

Earlier, low-cost air carrier IndiGo had announced special offers on the flights between Bengaluru and Kochi ahead of Onam. The low-fare airline announced two additional flights between the two destinations. These special flights will be offered from September 3 to September 10, IndiGo had said in a statement. The airliner had said that it will also be offering special fares starting from Rs 1,498 on this route.

It’s raining offers for the air travel passengers these days. Earlier this month, Indigo celebrated its 11th anniversary and offered special fares starting at Rs 1,111 including taxes. “To celebrate its eleven successful years in the domestic skies, IndiGo is going all out to thank its customers who have made this journey possible. India’s favourite airline is offering passengers a five-day special sale starting at Rs 1,111 effective August 02, 2017 till August 06, 2017 across 45 domestic and international destinations,” Indigo had said in a statement.