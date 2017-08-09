Paytm Independence Day Sale: Apple iPhone, Samsung Galaxy S7, Google Pixel to Xiaomi Mi Max 2, check out top offers on mobiles

Paytm kicked off its Independence Day sale from today and the offers will continue till August 15. Under the Independence Day sale, the online retailer is offering products for up to 80 percent off and an additional cashback of up to 20 percent.

Paytm kicked off its Independence Day sale from today and the offers will continue till August 15. Under the Independence Day sale, the online retailer is offering products for up to 80 percent off and an additional cashback of up to 20 percent. Customers now have a chance to win an Apple iPhone 7 by shopping for Rs 1,499. Also, the Apple iPhone 7 (32GB) gets 18 per cent off and it can be bought at Rs 49,220 instead of the original price of Rs 60,000. The iPhone 7 (128GB) is available at 16 per cent off and the new price is Rs 58,640. It was originally launched at Rs 70,000. Apple iPhone 7 Plus (128GB) gets 15 per cent off, and it is available at Rs 59,400. The iPhone 7 Plus 32GB storage option can be bought at Rs 62,125, instead of Rs 72,000 with 14 percent off. Apple iPhone SE gets 15 per cent off and it can be bought at Rs 22,990. iPhone 6 (32GB) is listed for Rs 27749, instead of Rs 30,700 (10 per cent off. Apple iPhone 6S 32B in Space Grey and Rose Gold colour options are available at Rs 40294 and Rs 40805 respectively. Apple iPhone 6 (64GB) Silver colour option is available at Rs 40,999 instead of Rs 62,000 with 34 per cent off.

Moreover, if the users have been looking for a chance to own an Apple MacBook then this is the chance as the laptop will be available for a cashback of Rs 10,000 during the flash sale.Users will get a minimum of 10 per cent cashback on dual SIM phones. Other deals include those on smartphones, laptops, electronics, apparels, and more.

Google Pixel with 32GB storage, with silver colour option, gets 24 per cent off and is now available at Rs 43240 instead of Rs 57000. For the Xiaomi lovers, the Xiaomi Mi Max 2 that features 64GB of storage gets 6 percent off and will be available at Rs 16,999 on Paytm Mall. Users will get up to 100GB additional Reliance Jio 4G data on purchase of the device.

Samsung Galaxy S7 (32GB) is being offered at Paytm mall at 24 percent off and can be bought at Rs 39,400. Samsung Galaxy S7 edge has 25 percent off and is available at Rs 42,850. Samsung Galaxy J7 (16GB) will be available at Rs 10,990. Samsung Galaxy On8 (16GB) gets 7 per cent off and is now priced at Rs 13990. Samsung A5 can be bought at Rs 18990 instead of Rs 23500. The smartphone gets 20 per cent off. Samsung A7 (2016) is available at Rs 19400 during the sale (33 per cent off). It was originally launched at Rs 28,900.